Indore: 21 cases of stealth omicron; Only two remained in hospital as all others recovered and discharged

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when over 21 cases of ‘stealth omicron’ i.e. BA.2 sub lineage of Omicron variant is found in Indore, only two patients remain in the hospital as rest of them are recovered and discharged from the hospital.

All these patients were admitted to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and out of the remaining two patients, one is in ICU.

According to respiratory medicine expert of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) Dr Ravi Dosi, out of 21 patients, only two patients are remaining in the hospital including one in ICU.

“Most of the patients are discharged and those remaining in the hospital are also stable. Patients didn’t get any other symptoms than the previous strain of Omicron but the longevity of the disease increased and some patients required higher drugs as compared to others who were treated with basic treatment,” Dr Dosi said.

He added that vaccines played an important role in creating an extra layer of protection against the disease and people must take the precaution dose if their date is due for the same.

As many as 21 cases of BA.2 sub lineage of Omicron were found at SAIMS on Monday. The patients were of age 2 months to 86 years and all eligible were vaccinated with both doses of vaccine.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:41 PM IST