Bhopal: Miscreants break glasses of luxury cars, two police officials suspended

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two police personnel including a police station in-charge have been suspended after videos of miscreants breaking glasses of luxury cars went viral on social media.

According to sources, in-charge of Shyamla Hills police station LD Mishra and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank official posted at Koh-e-Fiza police station were suspended. They were found guilty of not taking action on victims’ complaints.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, videos of miscreants breaking glasses of luxury cars parked in different localities in Shyamla Hills and Koh-e-Fiza police station areas had gone viral on social media.

Following, Commissioner of Police (CP), Bhopal, Makarand Deoskar formed a team to identify the accused.

Police sources said that all four accused, who are minors, have been arrested and are being interrogated at Shyamla Hills police station.

The modus operandi of the gang members was that they moved around the residential areas on two-wheelers and wherever they spotted luxury cars parked, they threw stones on them. While one or two gang members threw stones, other members of the gang recorded videos.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:37 PM IST