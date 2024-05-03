Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: Mother Tigress Teaches Cubs To Hunt Sambar Deer; Awestruck Tourists Capture The Rare Sight In Camera

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother tigress teaching its cubs to hunt emerged as the highlight for the tourists, who were on a safari at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday.

Awestruck, the tourists shared pictures of the big cat in action, teaching her 2.5-year-old cubs the skills to hunt down a Sambar Deer in the forests.

Tigress Katiwah is often seen in Modhatara area near Hawamahal Camp of Khitauli Core Zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. This is the same place where she successfully hunt down the sambhar deer.

The three cubs, still learning the ropes of hunting, were observed closely alongside their mother, getting lessons of hunting and also on how to survive in the wild. Spending around two and a half years with their mother, these cubs are expected to eventually establish their own territories.

This sighting not only provided tourists with an unforgettable experience but also highlighted the natural beauty and wildlife diversity of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. It's a reminder of the importance of conservation efforts to protect these majestic creatures and their habitat for generations to come.

Over 800 Vultures In Panna Tiger Reserve

A three-day summer census that concluded on Wednesday, conducted by the Panna Tiger Reserve revealed that the reserve has over 800 vultures in the vicinity.

The census shows an increase in the vulture count in the reserve as compared to the 2020-21 census. Out of the seven species, four types of vultures have been spotted in Panna this summer. Panna Tiger Reserve field director Anjana told Free Press that on an average, 854 vultures were spotted and this figure is higher than the year 2020-21 when 722 vultures were spotted.