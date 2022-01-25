Watch video: Miscreants target luxury cars in Bhopal, four detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Video of a miscreants’ gang, breaking glasses of luxury cars and buses, have gone viral on social media.

The videos which are widely being circulated on social media are reported to be from two posh localities of Bhopal- Shyamla Hills and Idgah Hills.

The modus operandi of the gang members is that they move around the residential areas on two-wheelers and wherever they spot luxury cars parked, they throw stones on them.

While one or two gang members throw stones, other members of the gang record videos.

As the video went viral on social media, the Bhopal police swung into action and have identified the accused.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Bhopal, Makarand Deoskar confirmed that viral videos were from Bhopal.

“We have identified some accused and action is being taken. Most of the videos which are going viral on social media have been recorded in Koh-e-Fiza and Shyamla Hills localities of the city. If negligence of any police station in-charge is found, action will be taken against him,” Deoskar told Free Press Journal.

Sources, however, claimed that police have detained all four accused, who are said to be minors.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:45 AM IST