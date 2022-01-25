Bhopal: Biker dies as he overtakes mini truck

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A biker died as a loading mini truck hit him when he was trying to overtake the vehicle. The incident occurred in Gandhinagar police station area on Monday.

Gandhi Nagar police station incharge Arun Kumar Sharma said Mukesh Banjara and other were heading towards Bhopal. At about 11.30 am, Mukesh tried to overtake the mini truck. A hook which pointed outside the truck pierced his body. He stopped the bike and his friend called the police and ambulance. He was rushed to hospital but died in the evening.

The police have registered the case under Sections 279,337 304-A against the driver who is on the run.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:17 AM IST