Bhopal: 6 more COVID deaths take toll to 10,576 in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six more Covid deaths took the toll to 10,576 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, according to state health bulletin. Active cases went up to 69,893 with 10,585 new cases. Positivity rate was 13.0%. In all, 80,967 samples were sent for testing of which 570 were rejected.

Indore led with 2,665 Covid cases followed by Bhopal with 2,128 cases. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 459 and 910 cases respectively. Surrounding districts of state capital like Raisen reported 157 cases while Vidisha reported 227 and Sehore registered four cases.

Shahdol reported 297 cases, Ujjain reported 212 cases and Sagar reported 209 cases. Umaria reported 125 cases while Shivpuri reported 138 cases and Seoni reported 168 cases. Rewa reported 118 and Ratlam reported 149 cases. Narsinghpur reported 102 cases while Khandwa and Khargone reported 100 and 248 cases respectively. Jhabua reported 104 cases while Dhar reported 248 cases.

Cities Low Covid case

Harda - 00

Sehore - 04

Alirajpur - 15

Mandsaur - 17

Agar-Malwa - 17

Dindori - 21

Bhind - 21

Singrauli - 23

Tikamgarh - 24

Neemuch - 31

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:29 AM IST