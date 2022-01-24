Bhopal: Covid-19 vaccination is three times more in rural area than urban in MP, reveals data

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents living in rural Madhya Pradesh seems to be more concerned for Covid-19 than those living in urban.

The National Health Mission (NHM) report regarding vaccination, in January this year, in Madhya Pradesh has confirmed it, as rural areas have reported three times more vaccination than urban area.

The vaccination drive for 15-18 of age group was launched on January, while precaution dose known as booster dose for frontline worker or 60 plus category was launched on January 10.

According to report, rural area reported 53,04,293 and urban area reported 17,50,809 vaccination on January 22.

Similarly, urban area reported 17,63,014 while rural area reported 60,23,826 vaccination on January 19.

However, first dose as well as second dose of covid vaccine crossed 5 crore while precaution dose tally crossed 5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh.

As per report, Overall vaccination tally went to 10,86,24,042. Madhya Pradesh reported first dose tally 5,69,88,322 while second dose vaccination is 5,11,03,111. Precaution dose vaccination is 5,32,609. Teenagers vaccination dose vaccination goes to 35,09,100.

On Sunday, vaccination was conducted at 1,251 session sites (vaccination centre) in Madhya Pradesh.

According to doctors, vaccination is only protection from covid. After taking dose of vaccination, people should adhere Covid-19 protocol like putting masks on face and maintain social distancing.

Teenagers’ vaccination is being conducted at schools level across the state. Similarly, 60 plus beneficiaries and front line workers and health care workers are also being vaccinated.

