Indore: 2,000 Sacks Of Rice Seized In Tulsi Nagar; Police Uncover Illegal Ration Black Market Operation

Action against illegal storage of rice sacks |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2k sacks of rice were seized from a godown of a fair price shop in Tulsi Nagar area on Sunday. During the drive, MiC member Manish Sharma (Mama) was also present along with officials of Food and Civil Supply Department.

MiC member Sharma had received information about black marketing of ration grains in Tulsi Nagar area. When he reached the spot, he found employees there. Later, he informed about this to the department officials.

On receiving information, Food Department officials also reached the spot. About 2k sacks of rice were found in the godown. In this illegal trade of products there is involvement of accused Ashish, Shakeel, Anwar and one rickshaw driver. A case has also been registered against the accused at Malharganj Police Station. Police said that a complaint was received regarding illegal purchase, sale and storage of rice supplied under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the fair price shop run by Anwar Hussain.

Thereafter, an investigation was conducted on the spot outside the shop in the presence of shop operator Anwar Hussain and others. In the investigation, irregularities were found which included wheat, millet and maize found stored in the shop on the spot, for which no bill was presented.