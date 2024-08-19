MP Government Enforces Amended Cow Protection Law With New Provisions For Seizure & Confiscation

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After getting the assent of Governor, the state government has come up with the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh (amended) Adhiniyam 2004. It has come into force from the date of publication in gazette i.e August 16.

The amendment sought inclusion of provision in sub section 5 which says that provided that no order of confiscation shall be made under this section unless the collector issues an intimidation in the prescribed format regarding the initiation of proceedings for confiscation of the seized conveyance, cow progeny and beef to the court having jurisdiction to try the offence for which such seizure has been made.

It also sought inclusion of sub section which states that notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in the Act or any other law for the time being in force, the court having jurisdiction to try offences covered by section 4, 5,6, 6-A and 6-B on account of which seizure has been made shall not make any order about the disposal or custody of the conveyance, cow progeny and beef seized after it is received from the collector an intimation under sub section (5) above about the initiation of the proceedings for the confiscation of the seized conveyance, cow progeny and beef.