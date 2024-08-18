Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered

Worm Found In Food Offered To A Passenger While Travelling Via Vande Bharat Express |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger found a worm inside his food in Vande Bharat Express on Sunday. The passenger created a ruckus after the incident and alleged that his food packet was no replaced. Railway officials addressed the matter and started investigation.

According to information, the passenger was travelling from Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin. Passengers were served breakfast in Jhansi around 8.30 am, when one of the passengers, Abhay Singh Sengar, found a worm in his food. He also made a video of it.

Following this, Abhay created a ruckus in the train and approached the railway officials. Angered, he complained to the railway officials and said, "If it’s not possible for the railways to offer hygienic food to passengers, then food services should not be offered to the passengers at all."

The passenger returned his meal and also alleged that he was not provided with another packet of food even after an hour, following which he departed the train at Gwalior station around 9:40 AM.

Other passengers traveling in the train told TT that such incidents are frequent in Vande Bharat and railways will have to take responsibility for this.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) mentioned that strict action will be taken against the vendor, after investigating the matter. So that such incidents could be avoided in the future.