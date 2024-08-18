 Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPassenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered

Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered

IRCTC mentioned that strict action will be taken against the vendor, after investigating the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Worm Found In Food Offered To A Passenger While Travelling Via Vande Bharat Express |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger found a worm inside his food in Vande Bharat Express on Sunday. The passenger created a ruckus after the incident and alleged that his food packet was no replaced. Railway officials addressed the matter and started investigation. 

According to information, the passenger was travelling from Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin. Passengers were served breakfast in Jhansi around 8.30 am, when one of the passengers, Abhay Singh Sengar, found a worm in his food. He also made a video of it.

FPJ Shorts
Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film
Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi
NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!
NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!
Hero MotoCorp Gets Over ₹17 Crore Tax Notice From Delhi GST Authorities
Hero MotoCorp Gets Over ₹17 Crore Tax Notice From Delhi GST Authorities
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 
article-image

Following this, Abhay created a ruckus in the train and approached the railway officials. Angered, he complained to the railway officials and said, "If it’s not possible for the railways to offer hygienic food to passengers, then food services should not be offered to the passengers at all."  

The passenger returned his meal and also alleged that he was not provided with another packet of food even after an hour, following which he departed the train at Gwalior station around 9:40 AM.

Other passengers traveling in the train told TT that such incidents are frequent in Vande Bharat and railways will have to take responsibility for this. 

Read Also
UNICEF Lauds Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Efforts To Promote Menstrual Health Among Adolescents...
article-image

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) mentioned that strict action will be taken against the vendor, after investigating the matter. So that such incidents could be avoided in the future. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds...

Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered

Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered

Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women

Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 

MP August 18 Weather Updates: Alert In 4 Districts Including Singrauli, Anuppur; Rain Activity To...

MP August 18 Weather Updates: Alert In 4 Districts Including Singrauli, Anuppur; Rain Activity To...