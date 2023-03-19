Indore: 200 scientist and farmers watch PM address in International Conference on millets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 200 scientists and farmers from the city watched the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Conference on Millets.

The webcast of the Prime Minister’s address during the inauguration of the conference was done by Indian Institute of Soyabean Research (IISR).

The programme was attended by 200 participants including institute staff and 70 farmers of Hingoli district.

Later a valedictory session of three-day training programme on “Processing and Utilization of Soybean for Food Uses” held from March 16 to 18, was also organised at the institute.

On this occasion, Dr KH Singh, director, ICAR-IISR said that “soybean has so far been promoted as oilseed crop. Looking at its enormous nutritional potential, it should be promoted as protein crop”. According to him, increasing the domestic utilization of soybean will aid in market rates of soybean through increased demand by the manufacturers of soy-based food industry. Towards this, the institute is making all efforts to hold activities including skill-based training programmes under the Agri-Business Incubation Centre.

The valedictory programme was also graced by Dr Anita Rani and Dr BU Dupare, the in-charge of Crop Improvement and Crop Production Division of the institute respectively.

The training programme was also addressed by well-known food technologist and former director of ICAR-IISR Dr Gon S Chauhan who aptly elaborated on the earlier effort and reasons of failure of promotion of soybean-based products developed and standardised at Uttarakhand base Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology Pantnagar. He expressed satisfaction that the ICAR-IISR has been successful in developing soybean varieties suitable for food uses while making them free from anti-nutritional qualities and beany or off-flavour.

