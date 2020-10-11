Indore: 2 vegetable vendors killed in road accident

Indore: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Betma on Sunday morning. They were returning to Pithampur when they were hit by a vehicle. The police have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle and started a search for him.

Betma police station in-charge Sanjay Sharma said that the incident took place on Sagor Road at around 8 am. The deceased were identified as Sunil Mali (25), a resident of Badoon in Pithampur and Biru Singh Rajput (20), a resident of Badi Bagdoon. They were vegetable sellers and had come to buy vegetables for their shops. While returning home on their bike, they were hit by a vehicle on Sagor Road. It is said that the duo got critically injured in the accident. The people rushed them to the hospital but they could not be saved.

The vehicle driver managed to flee soon after the accident.