Indore: 2 Killed As SUV Rams Into Moving Trailer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were killed and three others were injured when an SUV dashed against a moving trailer truck in Manpur police station area on Friday. The incident occurred near Choudhary Petrol Pump on Agra Mumbai national highway around 8 am when they were returning from Ajmer Sharif Dargah and going home in Kalyan, Maharashtra. It is believed that the accident happened while overtaking the moving trailer truck.

However, an investigation is underway to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Ashfaq (38) and Razzak (40), both residents of Kalyan, Maharashtra. The deceased’s friend Hussain said that five people were in the SUV. They had gone to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah from Kalyan on Tuesday night and were returning home on Thursday night. They reached near Manpur on Friday morning when the driver lost control and the SUV rammed into the trailer truck.

Razzak died on the spot and Ashfaq died on the way to the hospital. Both were sitting on the co-pilot side and had sustained severe head injuries which might be the reason for their death. Ashfaq worked in an auto garage and Razzak was an auto rickshaw driver. Both were married and Razzak had two children. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.