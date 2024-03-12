Indore: 2 killed, 2 Injured As Truck Hit Motorcycles In Separate Incidents

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and two were injured after trucks hit their motorcycles in separate incidents. In the first incident, a 26-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after a speeding truck ran over them in the Kanadiya police station area on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred in front of Sahara City, Bicholi Mardana around 2:30 pm. One man was killed on the spot as he sustained severe head injuries while another is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Raja Patel, a resident of Khajrana area. The injured person has been identified as Amin Patel. Both of them are labourers and had gone for tile fixing in an open field on Bypass. When they were returning to their places, they were hit by a truck. The police initiated a probe into the case and sent the body for autopsy.

In the second incident, a 60-year-old man was killed and another man was injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind in Badgonda police station area on Monday evening. The accident occurred at AB Road village Awlay around 6:30 pm. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Hariom, a resident of Hasalpur village. The injured person has been identified as Dharmendra. The police registered a case against the truck driver and seized the truck.

Man 'escapes unhurt’ in accident, succumbs to internal injuries after 4 days

In a tragic turn of events, a 54-year-old manager of a private company succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Juni Indore police station area on Monday. According to Juni Indore police, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Kumar Singh, a resident of New Rani Bagh. His car had turned turtle in Sehore district when he was returning home in Indore from Bhopal in the early hours of February 7. He had seemingly escaped unhurt in the accident and came to Indore in another vehicle as his car was badly damaged in the accident.

After returning home he got himself examined at a hospital but seemed to be in perfect health. He had gone to Bhopal for official work. However, on Monday just as he was preparing to go to his office he suffered severe pain and was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his internal injuries. The police began a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.