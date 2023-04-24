Indore: 2 held for thrashing ex-minister’s son | representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police on Sunday arrested two youths for thrashing the son of an ex-minister and damaging his SUV’s windscreen. One of their accomplices is on the run and the police are searching for him.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that Yashwardhan Singh Kirad, the son of ex-minister Ranjana Baghel, was beaten by three persons named Shobhit, Vaibhav and Raghav in Scheme Number 78 on April 21. Yashwardhan was in a vehicle and the accused had stopped him alleging that he was driving recklessly.

The accused were carrying a cricket bat with which they thrashed Yashwardhan and they also abused him. The accused also damaged the windscreen of Yashwardhan’s vehicle.

The arrested accused were produced before the court of ACP Vijay Nagar from where they were sent to jail. Their accomplice named Vaibhav was on the run till the filing of the report.

