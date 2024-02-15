Indore: 2 Held For Snatching Mobile Phone

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch officials arrested two persons who allegedly involved in cell phone snatching case from a person in Vijay Nagar area. A mobile phone was recovered from them and they are being questioned.

According to the police, a person was robbed of his mobile phone by two bikers in Vijay Nagar area on February 3. A case under section 392 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons. The crime branch had received information that two persons were trying to sell a mobile phone which was robbed by them from a person. The crime branch accompanied by Vijay Nagar police personnel arrested the accused. They were identified as Abhishek and Ashish, residents of the area. They allegedly confessed to their crime.

Youth held with stolen scooter

The crime branch also arrested a person with a stolen scooter from Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday. According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Sonu Singh, resident of Chandan Nagar area was arrested while he was roaming on a stolen scooter. The accused first tried to mislead the police but later confessed to his crime. He informed the police that he had stolen the scooter from near a school in Tejaji Nagar area a few days ago.