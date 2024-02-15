 Indore: Man Accused Of Killing Cop In Ujjain Held For Stabbing & Robbing Youths In Khajrana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Accused Of Killing Cop In Ujjain Held For Stabbing & Robbing Youths In Khajrana

Indore: Man Accused Of Killing Cop In Ujjain Held For Stabbing & Robbing Youths In Khajrana

Accused was granted bail just four months ago

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An accused who had been granted bail just four months ago in a case related to the killing of a policeman after robbing his service pistol in Ujjian some years ago was arrested by the police on Wednesday for robbing a college student and his female friend of their mobile phones and a bike near Bypass Road on February 4.

The accused along with an accomplice had attacked the youth and his female friend with a knife in the Khajrana area, police said on Wednesday. His accomplice was caught by the Bhanwarkuan police a couple of days ago.

Khajrana police station in charge Umrao Singh said that after robbing the college student and his female friend the accused had abandoned the bike a few meters away from the spot. Since then, the police had been searching for the accused. CCTVs installed at many places were examined by the police.

During the investigation, information was received that the accused, who was involved in the robbery, was roaming in the area. Police gathered more information and managed to arrest the person named Akil Sheikh, a resident of Khajrana area. He was also involved in robbery, assault, theft, etc. in different police station areas of the city.

Police said that the accused had robbed a policeman of his service pistol in Ujjain nine years ago. The policeman was returning home to Ujjain from Dewas after completing his duty and the accused had allegedly snatched his pistol, shot him with this pistol and later fled the scene. He was arrested and was in jail. The accused was involved in a loot in Bhanwarkuan area and was on the run ever since while his accomplice Arbaz was arrested by the Bhanwarkuan police a few days ago.

Akil's accomplice in the robbery in the Khajrana area had been arrested by Khajrana police a few days ago.

Read Also
Indore: College Students To Take Charge Of Animals’ Well-Being On Campus
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bid To Diagnose Cancer Cases Early: Health Department To Screen One Lakh Women In 100 Days

Bid To Diagnose Cancer Cases Early: Health Department To Screen One Lakh Women In 100 Days

RTO Cracks Down On Errant School Buses: Fines ₹25k On 20 Vehicles

RTO Cracks Down On Errant School Buses: Fines ₹25k On 20 Vehicles

Indore: 2 Held For Snatching Mobile Phone

Indore: 2 Held For Snatching Mobile Phone

Indore: Run One Jodhpur Train In Evening From City

Indore: Run One Jodhpur Train In Evening From City

Indore: Man Accused Of Killing Cop In Ujjain Held For Stabbing & Robbing Youths In Khajrana

Indore: Man Accused Of Killing Cop In Ujjain Held For Stabbing & Robbing Youths In Khajrana