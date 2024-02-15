Indore: Man Accused Of Killing Cop In Ujjain Held For Stabbing & Robbing Youths In Khajrana

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An accused who had been granted bail just four months ago in a case related to the killing of a policeman after robbing his service pistol in Ujjian some years ago was arrested by the police on Wednesday for robbing a college student and his female friend of their mobile phones and a bike near Bypass Road on February 4.

The accused along with an accomplice had attacked the youth and his female friend with a knife in the Khajrana area, police said on Wednesday. His accomplice was caught by the Bhanwarkuan police a couple of days ago.

Khajrana police station in charge Umrao Singh said that after robbing the college student and his female friend the accused had abandoned the bike a few meters away from the spot. Since then, the police had been searching for the accused. CCTVs installed at many places were examined by the police.

During the investigation, information was received that the accused, who was involved in the robbery, was roaming in the area. Police gathered more information and managed to arrest the person named Akil Sheikh, a resident of Khajrana area. He was also involved in robbery, assault, theft, etc. in different police station areas of the city.

Police said that the accused had robbed a policeman of his service pistol in Ujjain nine years ago. The policeman was returning home to Ujjain from Dewas after completing his duty and the accused had allegedly snatched his pistol, shot him with this pistol and later fled the scene. He was arrested and was in jail. The accused was involved in a loot in Bhanwarkuan area and was on the run ever since while his accomplice Arbaz was arrested by the Bhanwarkuan police a few days ago.

Akil's accomplice in the robbery in the Khajrana area had been arrested by Khajrana police a few days ago.