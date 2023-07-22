 Indore: 2 Held For Mobile Phone Snatching - Two Phones Recovered 
Two mobile phones were recovered from them and the accused are being questioned further.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Indore: 2 Held For Mobile Phone Snatching - Two Phones Recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday arrested two persons for snatching mobile phones from a student and a bank officer in the Bhanwarkuan area a few days ago.

Two mobile phones were recovered from them and the accused are being questioned further.   

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia, said a girl, who is preparing for a competitive examination, was robbed of her mobile phone at Bhanwarkuan Square on June 8.

The police were searching for the accused and CCTVs were being examined when another mobile snatching incident happened near Teen Imli Square.   

Based on the CCTV footage, police arrested two persons named Raju alias Kala and Babla alias Hemant from the area, and police recovered two mobile phones from them. 

