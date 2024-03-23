Indore: 2 Factories Manufacturing Fruit Drinks Shut Down |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Conducting a major action under the anti-adulteration campaign two food factories in the city were sealed for preparing food items in a non-standard manner. More than 3 tonnes of food items worth more than Rs 1 lakh was seized. Under the direction of collector Asheesh Singh, the teams were formed under the guidance of additional collector Gaurav Bainal.

The teams carried out sampling and inspection at various places in the city. Mahive Beverages located in the Penjan Colony was inspected. It was found that artificial sweetener was being used in the said fruit drink but no mention of the same was there on the label of the food item. A total of two samples of the fruit drink were taken from Sandeep Agarwal, the in-charge present on the spot, and the remaining food items, which is about 460 litres, worth about Rs 35,000, were confiscated.

Due to errors in the documents related to the firm and due to irregularities found, the firm was shut down with immediate effect. Similarly, in another action, the team reached Riya Sweets located in Laxmanpura, where fruit drinks of different flavours were being manufactured using boring water.

As per standards, the use of RO water is mandatory. Water testing report was not found. Medical records of the employee were not found. Dirt was found in the premises and artificial sweetener was being used without label declaration.

A total of five samples of fruit drinks of different flavours were taken from the spot by the Food Safety Officer and the remaining stock, which is 2,984 litres with an estimated value of Rs 75,000 was seized. All the samples taken are being sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal for testing. After getting the report, legal action will be taken.