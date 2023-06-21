Indore: 2 Child Labourers Rescued From Fireworks Factory

The factory where the children were working | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Childline along with the women and child development department, labour department and NGOs rescued two children, a boy and a girl, from a fireworks factory at Tillore Khurd.

The two kids, both 15 years old, were found to be working in a small room making twine bombs.

The children were immediately sent to a childcare institute and they underwent a medical examination. The children informed that they used to work from 5 am to 5 pm and were paid about Rs 120 to 130 for making a thousand twine bombs.

Rescue team along with the children | FP Photo

The children told Childline officials that they had been working for the past five months. They said they were paid every Monday by the employer. The children hail from Khargone and have been living in the city with their maternal uncle.

The labour department booked the employer Salim Mansuri. The land where the factory is situated is owned by Motilal Rathore who had given it on rent to Mansuri.

Information related to the above case was given to the Child Welfare Committee, which gave verbal orders to keep the children in the institution.

