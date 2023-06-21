Indore: Stamp Duty Recovery Drive From June 26 | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special month-long campaign will be launched by the Stamp and Registration Department in the district from June 26 to recover outstanding stamp duty. For this, records of defaulters are being scrutinised.

There are about 300 defaulters with dues of more than Rs 1 lakh each. These have been identified and preparation for attachment and auction has been started against them to recover the dues.

Deepak Kumar Sharma, senior district registrar, held a meeting of all sub-registrars of the district in this regard. They were informed about the action to be taken in connection with the campaign and were given necessary guidelines and training. Sharma said that in the first phase of the campaign, after updating the records of defaulters, demands will be issued for recovery of outstanding revenue. If the amount is not deposited by the defaulters, then their property will be attached.

The list of defaulters of high amount will be published in the sub-registrar offices and in daily newspapers and steps would be taken to auction the property of the defaulters. Target has been set to collect revenue of more than Rs 2 crore under the drive, in the next one month.