Indore: 2 Arrested From Guj For Duping Software Engineer Of ₹16.64 Lakh

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell arrested two men including a bank officer from Gujarat in connection with duping a software engineer woman of Rs 16.64 lakh on the pretext of giving tasks to her on a social media platform, an officer said on Thursday. The accused had opened bank accounts for the transactions of higher limits to dupe the people. The officials also found their connection from Dubai and the investigation is underway to know further about the same.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that a woman, who is a software engineer in the city, had lodged a complaint in March that she was duped of Rs 16.64 lakh by unidentified person/persons. The caller had given a task to give reviews. She was added in a Telegram group through which she had received some links to complete the tasks given by the conmen. She had transferred money in some instalments to the bank accounts as told by the accused for registration but did not receive profit. After receiving a complaint, the cyber cell officials started an investigation and arrested a person named Govind Nemane from Gujarat. Nemane has served as an officer in five private sector banks in Gujarat and is currently posted as an officer in a bank in Ahmedabad. He used his official position to open some bank accounts with higher transaction limits using fake documents. He had gone to Dubai through his contacts in Ahmedabad and he gave some activated mobile phone SIMs to the gang leader there in March.

The cyber cell is gathering information about the gang leader. Another accused named Vijay Hotwani, who was also arrested from Gujarat, used to transfer the amount to his bank accounts and later transferred the money to the gang members. He was also booked by crime branch Vadodara and Cyber Cell in Bharatpur in Rajasthan a few months ago. The cyber cell officers came to know that their associates were caught by the police in Hyderabad. The cyber cell has managed to return Rs 3 lakh to the complainant so far.

SP Singh said that people should not rely on links sent from unknown sources to avoid online frauds. The people should not follow instructions by unknown people for earning through investment in cryptocurrency or any job officers as well. In case of any fraud case, a complaint can be lodged at the cyber helpline number 1930 or through the website of cyber online portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Read Also Indore Crime: Police Recover Two Missing Minors Within 24 Hours

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)