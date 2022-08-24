e-Paper Get App

Indore: 2 arrested for threatening city bus driver with knife

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Tuesday, arrested two persons for threatening a city bus driver by brandishing a knife. The video of the accused threatening the driver went viral. After that, the police took action against them. The accused not only apologised to the driver, but they also cleaned the bus.

Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Verma said that a video in which two persons were seen threatening a city bus driver went viral on August 20. One of the accused was carrying a knife. After watching the video, the police started investigations and managed to identify the accused as Ankit and Atul, residents of the area. On Tuesday, the police arrested both of them and recovered the knife used in the crime. While fleeing upon spotting the police, Ankit fell down and injured one of his hands.

Later, they were taken to the city bus where they apologised to the bus driver. They also cleaned the bus in the presence of the policemen. After that, they were taken to the police station for further action against them.

Earlier, the accused had been arrested by the Tilak Nagar police for their involvement in a crime.

article-image

