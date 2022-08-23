Indore: Deliberations held on organising festivals

Indore Collector Manish Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh held deliberations with officers over organising the forthcoming festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Anant Chaturdashi and Durga Utsav.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of collector Singh at the administrative building of the Shri Khajrana Ganesh Temple on Tuesday. The objective of the meeting was scheduling the programmes of Ganesh Chaturthi, Anant Chaturdashi and Nav Durga Utsav. IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, members of the temple management committee and other officers were also present. At the meeting, collector Singh gave the necessary instructions regarding the Ganesh Chaturthi event to be held from August 31 to September 9. He instructed officers to keep the theme of the tableaux to be taken out on Ganesh Chaturthi based on Shri Ganesh, Mahakal and Harsiddhi Mata.

Similarly, he entrusted the responsibilities of traffic arrangements, parking, guard arrangements, cleanliness, making of prasad and distribution committee, flag worship, modak bhog prasadi and so forth to the members and officers of the committee. Singh gave clear instructions that, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, story reading of Shri Ganeshji should also be done through local artistes.

Singh also issued the necessary guidelines about the tableaux to be taken out on Anant Chaturdashi and organising the Nav Durga festival. He visited the temple premises and instructed the authorities to expand the dining room built in the administrative building-cum-food area of the ​​Shri Khajrana Ganpati Mandir. He said that, with the expansion of the dining room, the devotees would get rid of the problem of standing in queue. He also inspected the land available on the campus for the construction of a Pravachan Hall and a Gaushala.