 Indore: 2 Arrested For Snatching Gold Chain From Woman
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 2 Arrested For Snatching Gold Chain From Woman

Indore: 2 Arrested For Snatching Gold Chain From Woman

The woman cried for help and the people gathered but the accused managed to flee from there.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Indore: 2 Arrested For Snatching Gold Chain From Woman | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with a chain-snatching incident in the Chandan Nagar area. The accused are being questioned to know other incidents committed by them.

According to the police, a woman, who was on her way to her shop in the Chandan Nagar area, was robbed of her gold chain near Dastoor Garden on July 20. Two accused who came from the rear side on a scooter snatched her gold chain.

Read Also
Indore: Youth Congress Leaders Stage Hunger Strike, Demands CBI Probe 
article-image

The woman cried for help and the people gathered but the accused managed to flee from there.

 On the instruction of senior officers, the crime branch team started searching for the accused. They had received information that the accused were seen in the Chandan Nagar area.

The crime branch team reached the area and managed to arrest the accused named Dharmesh and Rahul. They allegedly confessed to robbing the gold chain from the woman. The gold chain and the bike used in the crime were also seized by the police. Further investigation is on. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Rain Lands Half Of Bhopal In Darkness
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Taxpayers Must Go Through Provisions Of GST Before Filing ITR'

'Taxpayers Must Go Through Provisions Of GST Before Filing ITR'

Indore: Ensure Charging Of Stamp And Registration Fee On Documents' 

Indore: Ensure Charging Of Stamp And Registration Fee On Documents' 

Indore: Failure Is A Stepping Stone To Success: Professor Himanshu Rai

Indore: Failure Is A Stepping Stone To Success: Professor Himanshu Rai

Indore: AICTSL To Expand Routes, Focus Remains On Revenue

Indore: AICTSL To Expand Routes, Focus Remains On Revenue

Goods Train Derails In MP's Narsinghpur District; No Casualty, Rail Traffic Restored After 10 Hours

Goods Train Derails In MP's Narsinghpur District; No Casualty, Rail Traffic Restored After 10 Hours