Bhopal: Rain Lands Half Of Bhopal In Darkness

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Half of state capital plunged into darkness on intervening night of Friday and Saturday as electricity supply was cut off due to occurrence of heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds. There was no electricity supply at night in most areas of state capital.

The claim of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshedra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (central discom) to carry out maintenance work of power supply lines specially before monsoon, appeared baseless.

Trees were uprooted, which blocked roads. Some of them fell on electricity cables, causing long power cuts. Streetlights including those on Hoshangabad Road were damaged. In many areas, choked drains caused waterlogging.

According to residents, there was no electricity supply stopped from late evening. It was resumed by 3 am on Saturday. In the morning, fallen trees were removed to restore supply.

Mere formality

Bagmugaliya resident Uma Shankar Tiwari: Discom fulfils formalities throughout the year in the name of maintenance. Rain has exposed the company. Most areas were in darkness due to power cut when it rained in Bhopal at night. Situation was same all over Bhopal.”

Winds affected supply

Zonal officer (zone 13) Nilesh Srivastava said, “Trees fell due to strong winds that affected the power supply specially in colonies along Hoshangabad Road. BMC team was pressed into service to remove the trees. Tree fell down in ward 54 office in Saket Nagar. BMC and discom teams worked to restore power supply.”

Not a matter of maintenance

Zahid Khan, general manager Bhopal circle, central discom, said: Trees were uprooted at many places due to storm and heavy rainfall on intervening night of Friday and Saturday. It disrupted power supply in many areas. Our team worked overnight to restore it. Misord, Vallabh Nagar, Bagsewaniya, Bagmugaliya were worst affected as trees fell there. It is not matter of maintenance. Trees were uprooted in different pockets.”

Read Also Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Minor For 9 Months

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)