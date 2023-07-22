Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Minor For 9 Months

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bairagarh police have arrested a man for violating a minor girl for nine months in the city, the police said on Saturday. The survivor girl, aged 16, was raped on the pretext of marriage by the accused, the police added. Bairagarh police station house officer (SHO) DP Singh said minor girl was a student at private school in Bhopal. She had befriended a man named Ravi Meena, who took her to his house in Bairagarh in October 2022 and allegedly outraged her modesty there. When she protested, Meena promised to marry her and kept violating her for nine months.

When he began drifting apart, the girl informed her kin. On Friday, she and her kin approached the police and lodged a complaint against Meena. He was arrested by the police on Saturday.

16-year-old molested

A 16-year-old student of Class 12 was allegedly molested by her neighbour Rohit Malviya on Friday. The accused was stalking her since a long time. When the girl was alone at her home on Friday, Malviya barged into her house and molested her. As the girl screamed, her kin residing in the neighbourhood reached there. Malviya fled. The police were informed who arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.