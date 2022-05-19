Indore: 2 arrested for killing man a year ago

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police solved a blind murder case of a man, whose skeleton was found in Betma area a year ago, and arrested two persons, police said on Friday. The accused had an argument with the deceased while consuming liquor.

Additional SP (rural) Shashikant Kankane said that the skeleton of Jangal Singh, a resident of Sindhipura village, was recovered from a deserted place in the area in April 2021. The police started an investigation and managed to identify the deceased on the basis of evidence recovered from the spot. The FSL officials also inspected the spot. After that DNA samples of the skeleton were taken.

The team investigating the case received information that two persons named Gendalal and Jagdish of the same village were missing from their homes for many days. The police somehow managed to trace them. The accused allegedly informed the police that they and Jangal Singh had sold some scrap and they had bought liquor on April 4, 2021. While consuming liquor, they had an argument and the accused thrashed Jangal Singh and fled the scene after leaving him in the field from where the skeleton was recovered. The accused had allegedly taken Jangal Singh’s identity card to hide the evidence.

ALSO READ Indore-Dahod rail track work on right track

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:21 PM IST