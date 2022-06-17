Indore: 191 sector officers appoint for IMC polls

Poll Representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 191 sector officers have been appointed for the Indore Municipal Corporation election and their first phase of training was held on Friday. Two more phases of training would be held for the sector officers. The training was organised ward wise and collector Manish Singh was also present at the training session.

On this occasion municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, additional commissioner (municipal corporation ) Bhavya Mittal, additional commissioner (municipal corporation) Abhay Rajangaonkar and Master Trainer RK Pandey and zonal officers of the municipal corporation were specially called in the training programme.

Collector Singh said that all the sector officers should mandatorily inspect the allotted polling stations. He said that sector officers have an important role in the election process. Their responsibility remains for election management from the announcement of the election till the completion of the process of election. They have been given the powers of an executive magistrate on fixed days.

Collector Singh directed that sector officers should also take care of the security of electronic voting machines. During the training , sector officers were given detailed information regarding their work, responsibilities, rights and duties etc. Master Trainer RK Pandey gave the training.

Due to panchayat and urban elections in the district, training of officers and employees related to elections is going on continuously at Holkar Science College.