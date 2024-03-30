Indore: 191 Auxiliary Polling Booths Made In District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI), 191 auxiliary polling stations have been made in the district. These auxiliary polling booths have been established at those polling booths where the number of voters is more than 1,500.

A total of 356 auxiliary polling stations have been set-up in the state. According to official information, 8 auxiliary booths have been set-up in Depalpur, 18 in Indore-1, 18 in Indore-2, one in Indore-3, 4 in Indore-4, 50 in Indore-5, 19 in Sanwer and 20 in Mhow Assembly constituency and 53 auxiliary polling stations have been made in Rau assembly constituency.

Chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan has said that a total of 356 auxiliary polling stations have been made in the state. Of these, one auxiliary polling booth each has been set-up in the assembly constituencies Jaura, Bhitarwar, Chanderi, Khurai, Sagar, Rajnagar, Dhauhani, Mudwara, Jabalpur Kent, Sihora, Seoni, Saunsar, Vidisha, Basoda, Shamshabad, Ichhawar, Sehore, Biaora, Shajapur, Bhagwanpura, Indore-3. One auxiliary polling center each has been made in Ratlam City, Javra and Suwasra.

Similarly, two auxiliary polling booths each have been established in the assembly constituencies Gwalior East, Chhatarpur, Singrauli, Gadarwara, Dewas, Khargone, Sendhwa, Jhabua and Nagda-Khachraud.

Three each in assembly constituencies Gwalior Rural, Raghogarh, Bhopal South-West, Mandsaur and four each in Guna-Chhindwara, Bhopal Central, Barwah and Indore-4, five each in Gwalior, Gwalior South, Dabra and Berasia. Seven in Jabalpur East assembly constituency, eight each in Narela and Depalpur, nine each in Ujjain South and Ujjain North, 18 in Indore-1, 18 in Indore-2, 19 in Sanwer, 20 in Mhow. 29 auxiliary polling stations have been made in Huzur, 50 in Indore-5 and 53 in Rau assembly constituency.