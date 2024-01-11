Indore: 17th BAJA SAEINDIA Begins | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The physical rounds of 17th BAJA SAEINDIA began from Wednesday at the NATRAX facility in Pithampur. With over 180 teams from 20 different states are participating in the competition's first two online phases, the physical round of BAJA SAEINDIA 2024 testing students’ mettle.

The theme for the year ‘Multiverse of Mobility’ represents a dynamic and diverse landscape in the realm of transportation and vehicular innovation. It is in line with the introduction of 2 new categories, the aBAJA and hBAJA along with mBAJA and eBAJA categories.

Sanjay Nibandhe, Chairman, Organising Committee, BAJA SAEINDIA 2024 said, “BAJA SAEINDIA 2024 began with a vision to align with the ever evolving technological landscape, which gave birth to 2 new categories of BAJA SAEINDIA and thus the theme: Multiverse of Mobility, which is a conceptual framework that envisions a multitude of interconnected possibilities and solutions, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of mobility.”

Starting with the technical inspection, teams will participate in dynamic events like acceleration, manoeuverability, sled-pull and suspension and traction, with a few short-listed teams attending the finals of static events like design, CAE, cost, sales presentation, Go Green and innovation.

The final showdown: the flagship 4-hour endurance race for hBAJA will take place on January 12 and mBAJA on January 13. BAJA SAEINDIA also offers students a platform to launch their professional careers with the upcoming HR meet scheduled on January 14 and 15.