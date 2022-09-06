Indore: 17 people fall victims of online frauds, cases filed

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lasudia police registered a case against unidentified accused for duping about 17 people on the pretext of providing jobS, refunding money through UPI and sending fire brigade to the firm and so forth in a span of three months, the police said on Monday. The case was registered against the mobile number callers and investigations are under way to identify them.

Police station-in-charge Santosh Dudhi said Yogesh Yadav, a resident of Sejwaya, in Dhar district, lodged a complaint stating that he was duped of Rs 50,000 by a conman who assured him that he would provide him a good job in a company. The conman sent him a link and told him to make a payment of Rs 10. When the complainant made the payment, he found that Rs 50,000 had been deducted in two instalments. He lodged a complaint with the police. Yogesh had come to the city to meet a relative when the accused duped him.

Another complainant, named Nilesh, received a call from a person who said he would help him to return his money on an e-commerce site. He confirmed his UPI ID and managed to steal Rs 44,000 from a bank account and Rs 3,000 from another. Anoop Kumar Sharma was also duped of Rs 75,000 by an unidentified person. The accused made a phone call, somehow managed to scan his barcode and stole money from the complainant’s account. In yet another case, a conman stole Rs 32,000 from a complainant named Chandrashekhar Lodhi using his credit card number. The conman also transferred Rs 86,000 in three instalments in his account from the bank account of complainant Dhananjay Tomar. An amount of Rs 34,000 was stolen from the bank account of a certain Nayan Jain.

Manohar Malviya was duped of Rs 91,000 in two instalments by a conman on the pretext of providing him a loan. Abha Patwa was duped of Rs 52,000 and Neeraj Shukla was duped of Rs 20,000 by unidentified men.

An amount of Rs 77,000 was stolen from the account of a certain Mohanlal Patel by the accused. The accused made a phone call to Patel and asked him to generate the PIN for his credit card. He took the card information and managed to steal money from it. An amount of Rs 20,000 were stolen from Suresh Malakhar. Conmen managed to steal Rs 31,000 from the bank account of Pravin Chourasiya. A conman managed to steal Rs 41,000 from the bank account of Ruby Mishra. The accused had sent a link to pay the electricity bill. Similarly, the accused duped four other people of Rs 48,000, Rs 73,000, Rs 23,000 and Rs 40,000. A case has been registered under Section 420 of the IPC against the mobile number callers and further investigations are underway.

