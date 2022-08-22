e-Paper Get App

Indore: 160 youngsters made aware of digital literacy

National-level cyber security expert Gaurav Rawal and inspector Padam Kayat from the Narcotics wing of Indore held the awareness drive.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 160 youngsters of the Jan Vikas Society in Palda of 16 rural areas were made aware of cyber crime, digital literacy and de-addiction for intoxication on Monday. National-level cyber security expert Gaurav Rawal and inspector Padam Kayat from the Narcotics wing of Indore held the awareness drive.

Rawal shared his knowledge of using social media carefully and being aware of new cyber crimes. He gave a brief introduction to cyber crime and financial frauds happening every day in the country. He cautioned the youths against reckless use of social media and urged them not to share personal information using social media. He gave practical examples of recently reported crimes to make the youths aware about the growing menace of cyber fraud.

