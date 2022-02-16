Indore: 144 cases, one death; Rate of positivity dropped to 1.58 pc, active cases of 1444

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 144 cases were found positive on Tuesday. These cases were found positive out of 9091 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 1.58 percent. The total number of positive patients in the city reached 206805. With one new death reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1458, so far.

Along with decreasing cases, 502 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 1085 on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:22 AM IST