Indore: 14,000 class10, class-12 to appear in special examination being conducted by MPBSE

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 14,000 students of class-10 and class-12 will appear in the special examination being conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

The examination is scheduled to begin from September 6, 2021. A total of 18 lakhs students of class-10 and class-12 were to appear in the examination, it had to be cancelled because of the corona pandemic.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education prepared results of class-12 on the basis of results of class-10 and class-10 results on the basis of pre-board results. The result was announced recently.

The board also gave the opportunity to appear in examinations for those students who are not satisfied with results.

According to information, out of total 9 thousand students in class 10th, who are to appear in the exam, 4,500 students are from Morena, Bhind, Satna and Gwalior.

Similarly, in class 12th, Bhind and Indore have the maximum number of 600 students, while the rest of the 5,000 are from across the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 05:46 PM IST