Indore: Congress mortgaged India to foreign forces, says Scindia

Indore

Blaming the previous UPA government for skyrocketing fuel prices, Scindia said, "This party (Congress) mortgaged India to foreign forces in 70 years, due to which the country could not become self-reliant in raw fuel production.”

“Instead of making payments, the UPA government had issued Rs 1.07 lakh crore oil bonds to oil marketing companies from 2004 to 2014. The annual interest on the amount was Rs 9,995 crore. That interest is now on our government and people of India. However, we will pay off the bonds and interest by 2025-26,” he said in a press conference ahead of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Indore.

He said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Indian oil companies are focusing on exploring raw fuel reserves to become self-reliant in production. “

Scindia also accused the opposition of trying to "stifle democratic process and destroy the temple of democracy" during the monsoon session of Parliament.

On efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan, Scindia said they will continue till the last stranded person is brought home safely.

The Indian government is capable of bringing home all those with valid visas, he added.

Asked why BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was not seen with him during his three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state, Scindia said reporters were "looking for juicy stuff", but he has had a "very cordial relationship" with the senior leader for the last 20 years.

"Before the start of the yatra, he handed me a bouquet of flowers at the Indore airport," Scindia added.

After the press conference, started last leg of his three-day “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” in Malwa-Nimar region.

The yatra commenced from GPO square and culminated at Khajrana Temple at 6.30 pm after passing through all six assembly seats in the city.

MP’s new flights figure to reach 67 till Sept 1: Scindia

Scindia said that Madhya Pradesh is going to get total 67 fights till September 1. “Since I took over as civil aviation minister, MP got 42 new flights in last 45 days. In next 10 days, the state is going to get 24 more new flights. The total count of newly added fleet for MP will reach 67 till September 1,” he told reporters before starting on Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Indore.

The newly inducted minister said that they would connect Jabalpur and Gwalior to Indore in a week.

“We wish to start wide-bodied aircraft from Indore airport. For that, the Indore airport needs major expansion. We have put our requirement of 2300 acre of land before the state government,” he said.

Police manhandles Govind Malu

As Scindia went to Jaganth School for seeing vaccination programme there several BJP workers, including senior leader Govind Malu, him but police stopped Malu midway. Police not only stopped Malu but also manhandled him. Someone shot video of the incident which went viral on social media.

ASP (East Zone-1) Jaiveer Singh Bhadoriya said that the police men were seen with Malu in the video of Jan Ashirwad Yatar. “We are seeking explanation from the duo cops for their highhandedness with Malu,” he added.

Ambulance caught in jam

An ambulance was caught in traffic jam occurred due to Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Scindia at Raj Mohalla. However, the yatra had not reached Raj Mohalla when the ambulance was caught in the jam. Besides, when Scindia was answering to media queries, Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvarigya started talking to BJP city chief Gourav Ranadive. As Ranadive was sitting beside Scindia, their conversation disturbed the Union minister he asked the duo to be quiet.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:09 AM IST