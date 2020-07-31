Indore: 14-year girl raped by stepfather, accused arrested

Indore: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Lasudia. The accused had taken her to an isolated place where he not only raped her but also threatened of dire consequences if she said anything. The accused has been arrested.
The incident took place at a deserted place near MIT College on Bypass Road on June 29. A 34-year-old man from Scheme Number 134 area allegedly committed the crime. Investigating officer, SI Liliyan Malviya said the victim's mother works at a place in Lasudia. She was at work while her two daughters were at home. The accused reached there and he told the younger daughter that her mother had called her. They followed him and he dropped the elder daughter at their mom’s work place and left with the younger one.
Later, the accused took his 14-year-old step daughter to a deserted place on Bypass Road and raped her. The girl tried to stop him and she cried out for help when the accused scared her. He later dropped the victim home. Fright made her numb and she didn’t utter a word not even to her mother. The victim told her mother about the incident on Thursday and later they immediately met the police to lodge a complaint. The accused was from his place.
Sources claimed that the accused, stepfather of the victim, also lived with the family in Lasudia.
