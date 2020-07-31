Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of reported cases as issued by health department on July 30

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 834 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count in the state to 30,968, health officials said. With 13 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 857 in the state, the officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, went up by 84 to 7,216 and the death toll to 310 with two more fatalities, a health department bulletin said.

The health officials said that there are 3261 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 30,968, active cases 8,454, new cases 834, deaths 857, discharged 21,657, people tested so far 7,52,924.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on July 30

1. Ward 11 Sanwer - 1

2. Ujaliya Village - 1

3. Gram Sivni - 1

4. Badwani (Pin 453555) - 1

5. Haat Maidan Rameshwar Mangliya - 2

6. Chhatrapura Gali No 1 Near Sai Mandir - 1

7. Shri Krishna Avenue Limbodi - 2

8. Pushp Vihar Ext - 1

9. Nanda Nagar Harsola - 1

10. Vaikunth Dham - 1

11. Champa Gali Harsola - 1

12. Panod - 4

13. Tehogaon Mhow - 1

14. Mangal Murti Dham - 1

15. Temporary Jail Asrawad Khurd - 1

16. Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar - 1

17. Victoria Urbane 12 Park Road - 1

18. Station Road Rau - 1

19. Jhaveri Colony - 2

20. Babulal Nagar - 1

21. Anand Nagar Chitawad - 1

22. Indira Gram Simrol - 1

23. Shree Ram Enclave Near Toll Plaza - 1

24. Near Traffic Garden-residency Area - 1

25. Resham Gali - 5

26. Rajendra Nagar - 2

27. Choral Simrol - 1

28. Vidhya Nagar - 1

29. Datoda Village - 5

30. Sai Vihar Colony Rau - 2

31. Kishanganj Harsola - 5

32. Scheme 54 - 1

33. Keshripura Sanwer - 1

34. Greater Brijeshwari - 1

35. Bara Bhai Mohalla - 1

36. Mangliya - 1

37. Agrawal Nagar - 3

38. Rajiv Aawas Vihar - 2

39. Samajwadi Indira Nagar - 1

40. Banganga - 1

41. Shraddha Shree Colony Mr9 - 4

42. Sarvahara Nagar - 1

43. Mangal Murti Nagar - 1

44. Vikas Nagar - 1

45. Nidhi Apartment-chhatribagh - 1

46. Shilnath Camp Gpo - 2

47. Badi Gwaltoli - 2

48. Kumhar Khadi - 1

49. Tilak Path Ram Bagh - 1

50. Drp Line - 2

51. Bakhtawar Ram Nagar - 1

52. Usha Nagar Ext - 1

53. Silicon City - 3

54. Jayrampur Colony - 4

55. Sanjana Park - 3

56. Sampat Farms - 1

57. Krishna Bagh Colony - 1

58. Bhatt Mohalla - 1

59. Police Colony - 2

60. Prime City-sukhliya - 1

61. Khatiwala Tank - 1

62. Balaji Skies Nipaniya - 1

63. Veer Sawarkar Nagar - 4

64. Pardesipura - 2

65. Tilak Nagar - 1

66. Narayan Bagh - 1

67. Dravid Nagar-scheme - 1

68. Gumashta Nagar - 1

69. Nayapura - 1

70. Parsi Mohalla-Chhawni - 2

71. Green Park Colony - 1