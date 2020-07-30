Indore: There will be complete lockdown on 2 August Sunday, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: District Collector Manish Singh has categorically made it clear that there will be complete lockdown on Sunday August 2, following demands from several quarters to shift the lockdown to another day in view of Rakshanbandhan that falls on Monday.

Collector Singh said that the decision of observing the lockdown on Sundays across the State has been taken by the State Government. Accordingly, there will be lock-down in the city this Sunday too. He, once again, appealed to the public to celebrate the festival by following the health protocol prescribed for defeating Novel Coronavirus.