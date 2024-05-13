Indore: 135 Out Of 566 Cases Settled In Lok Adalat

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 566 cases were kept for hearing in the Lok Adalat in the Family Court, out of which 135 cases were settled out of which in 21 cases, the husband and wife agreed to live together after the advice of the court.

In one case, divorce petition was filed due to wife's love affair. The marriage took place in the year 2020. Both have a two-year-old daughter. Both of them had an inter-caste love marriage. After marriage, both of them started living in a rented house apart from the family. But after some time a dispute began between the two. There was no change even after the birth of the daughter. At the end of 2023, the husband came to know about his wife's love affair with another young man. Then there was a fierce dispute between the husband and wife and in anger, with mutual consent, both agreed to separate and filed a case in the family court in 2024. Both parties were counselled in the court. When the married life, including the future of the child, was explained in detail, the wife realised her mistake. When the wife apologised, the husband forgave her and decided to live together. The case was represented by advocates Shail Rajput and Dinesh Singh Chauhan.

In another case, the husband and wife agreed to live together in the family court for the sake of the future of their son. The marriage took place in the year 2021. Both have a one- year-old son. After marriage, dowry was demanded from the wife. The wife had filed a maintenance case in the family court in the year 2023. The husband was explained by Judge Sangeeta Madan. Keeping in mind the future of the son, the husband apologised and both the husband and wife agreed to live together.

Lok Adalat was inaugurated at 10:30 am by lighting the lamp by Chief Justice NP Singh, First Additional Chief Justice Sangeeta Madan, Second Additional Chief Justice Bhagwat Prasad Pandey, Third Additional Chief Justice Maya Vishwa Lal and Additional Chief Justice NK Jain.

There was special support from Advocate Jitendra Singh Thakur, Pranay Sharma, Preeti Mehna, Vijay Rathore, Prashant Gilore and other advocates in Lok Adalat.

Father to get Rs 15k monthly maintenance from son

A 70-year-old father had filed a case against his son in the family court for maintenance. The father is disabled. His son is living separately after marriage. The father lives with his daughter. His wife died after prolonged treatment, due to which his savings were almost exhausted.

After this, the son also stopped paying household expenses. The father filed a case in the year 2023 and demanded the amount of maintenance from the court. When the case was presented in the court during Lok Adalat, the son was explained about the responsibilities and duties of the father on him by Judge Sangeeta Madan. On this the son realised his mistakes and agreed to pay

Rs 15k per month as maintenance