Indore: Gandhi Hall In A State Of Neglect Even After Rs 25 Cr Renovation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just one and a half years after a huge sum of Rs 25 crore was spent on the renovation of Gandhi Hall under the Smart City Project, this historical building lies in a state of utter neglect and disrepair.

The antique fans, electrical switches and locks installed in the hall have either been damaged or have been stolen. Even the wiring of the CCTV cameras installed there has been uprooted by unidentified people. Surprisingly, the miscreants also uprooted the teak door leading to the gallery on the first floor and took it with them.

Under the renovation plan, the hall was strengthened and beautified by doing many types of work including waterproofing, grinding of stones, carved ceiling and other works.

Four elderly watchmen are deployed for the security of the hall, but they are unable to prevent incidents of theft. At present, the corporation rents out the hall for Rs 12,000 per day.

Built 120 years ago

Gandhi Hall was built in 1904 during the British period. At that time, Rs 2.5 lakh was spent on its construction. It was built on the arrival of Prince of Wales (George V) in India and was named King Edward Hall. After independence, it was named Gandhi Town Hall. Earlier, a library was run in the hall and a garden was made in the premises.

'Proposal for use of hall to be placed in MiC meeting'

Public Works Committee in-charge Rajendra Rathore said that the idea of giving Gandhi Hall on PPP was considered earlier, but later the corporation decided to operate it itself. The proposal for the proper use of Gandhi Hall will be placed in the MiC meeting.