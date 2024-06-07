Indore: With Rise In Temperature, Western MP Witnesses Significant Surge In Power Demand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the scorching heat taking summer temperatures to record high, the Western MP witnessed a significant increase of 15 per cent in demand of electricity in the last two months as compared to the same period last year. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company supplied a staggering 536 crore units of electricity to Malwa and Nimar regions of Madhya Pradesh.

In comparison to previous years, this year the temperatures of both day and night witnessed record highs. A few days ago, mercury touched 44.5-mark in Indore equaling the figure witnessed by residents in 2016. The increase in temperature forced people to run nearly 2.75 lakh air conditioners to full blast apart from 20 lakh fans, 4.5 lakh water coolers and around 6 lakh fridges in the commercial capital of the state alone.

Besides, a lot of electricity is also being consumed in markets and malls in the commercial city. At the same time, a lot of electricity is also being consumed in other equipment in thousands of offices, 7 lakh homes in the city. This led to a significant increase in demand not only in Indore but entire Western Madhya Pradesh.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that there was a huge demand for electricity in April and May, the first two months of the financial year 2024-25. While more than 260.60 crore units were distributed in Malwa-Nimar region in April, the supply increased further to more than 275 crore units in May.

'A total of 536 crore units were supplied in both the months. The supply in April-May of the year 2023 was 467 crore units. About 15 percent more has been supplied this year in April and May compared to the corresponding period last year,' he said.

Managing Director Tomar said that this year, huge demand for electricity was registered in big districts like Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam as well as small districts like Burhanpur, Agar, Alirajpur in the company area. Tomar said that more than 75 crore units of electricity have been supplied in Indore city and 125 crore units in Indore district during two months.

Supply from 1500 grids

Electricity distribution in Western MP is done through 1500 grids of 33/11 KV. At some places, electricity is also supplied directly through 132 KV lines at high pressure level.