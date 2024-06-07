MP: Indore Metro Stations Will Operate On Green Energy, Will Be Made With Platinum Ratings Of IGBC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro will use green energy for the operations of lifts, escalators and other electric units. Under the India Green Building Council (IGBC) the metro stations which are under construction will have solar panels installed on them. Metro stations will be made with platinum ratings of IGBC which is top rating.

Additional director (technical) MPMRCL Shobhit Tandon said, 'it is in plan to install the solar panels on the roofs of all the metro stations. The energy from these panels will help in powering the electric equipment.'

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has got certificate from the IGBC for development of green buildings and they will be developed following the norms. This energy conservation of Metro will also add to carbon credit contribution and will help Indore in gaining more carbon credits.

Officials said that so far no tender has been floated for the installation or planning of the solar panels. At the last stage of the project a consultant will be hired and according to the building area of rooftop and other specifications the solar panels will be installed before the metro stations become operational.

What is the plan for solar panels and IGBC rating?

IGBC Green Existing MRTS rating system is a voluntary and consensus based programme. The rating system has been developed with the support of IGBC Green Existing MRTS Technical Committee. The rating system is a tool to enable operational rail based MRTS to apply green concepts and sustain performance of system with respect to the green features during operation, so as to further reduce environmental impacts that are measurable. The overarching objective of IGBC Green Existing MRTS Rating is to facilitate MRTS operators in implementation of green strategies, measure their impacts and sustain the performance in the long run, while enhancing commuter comfort & experience.

Benefits from IGBC building

By applying the green concepts in the operational phase, the following additional benefits are envisaged over conventional MRTS for the Environment, Metro Rail Authorities, Metro Rail Operators and Commuters:

* Reduced dependency on private vehicles, thereby minimizing the environmental impacts associated with the use of fossil fuels

* Enhanced station accessibility to improve first & last mile connectivity and achieve maximum ridership

* Maximize resource efficiency

* Improved station indoor environment

* Increased environmental awareness among commuters

* Enhanced commuting comfort and experience

What Metro Officials said:

Environment friendly stations:

'MPMRCL is committed to providing state-of-art, integrated and efficient urban transport systems to the urban centres in Madhya Pradesh. We are committed to citizen-centric, environment friendly and efficient design that serves the cause of inter-generational equity.' --- Sibi Chakkravarthy M, Managing Director, MPMRCL

We have platinum ratings:

'The plan is in process and will be executed after complete formation of the roofs and structure of the metro stations. We have platinum ratings of IGBC which is the top most ratings.' --- Shobhit Tandon, Additional Director (technical), MPMRCL