Indore: Three Youths Turn Burglars To Fulfil Their Girlfriends' Wishes, 37 Mobile Phones, Stolen Scooter Recovered

Stolen/robbed mobile phones recovered from the youths. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested for robbing people of their mobile phones to fulfil their girlfriendsí wishes in Vijay Nagar area on Thursday. So far, 37 mobile phones and a scooter used in the crime were recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma informed media persons that a team was constituted to curb mobile phone snatching incidents in the area. The team was investigating when information was received that three persons, who robbed a man of his mobile phone near Hotel Wow on June 2 were seen near Meghdoot Choupati to sell some mobile phones. On the instruction of senior officers, a team of Vijay Nagar police station reached the mentioned place and caught three persons named Manoj Verma, Neeraj alias Chinu and Jayant Khandekar, residents of Rustam Ka Bagicha area of the city.

The accused first tried to mislead the police but they later confessed to robbing a man on June 2. The police recovered a mobile phone from them and 16 other mobile phones were recovered from the scooterís dickey. The scooter was also stolen so it was also seized by the police. Following the lead given by two of the accused, 20 more mobile phones were recovered from them.

The phones recovered from the accused were robbed/stolen from different places in the city. Police are searching for owners of mobile phones to know the exact situation whether their mobile phones were stolen or robbed by the accused. The accused allegedly informed the police that they are addicts and they were also fulfilling the wish of their girlfriends so they had snatched/stole mobile phones.

Read Also MP: Three Dead After Inhaling Suspected Poisonous Gas During Bid To Rescue Cow From Well

Man robbed of gold chain, Rs 74K online at knife point

A youth was robbed of a gold chain, a mobile phone and Rs 74k online by two youths at knife point in Khajrana area. Police claimed that one of the accused was arrested and a gold chain and some cash were also recovered from him. According to the police, a youth lodged a complaint on June 2 that he was called by a person through an online dating app to meet near Shahid Petrol Pump on June 2. He reached there when two men took him to an isolated place and robbed him of his gold chain and his mobile phone at knife point. The accused also transferred Rs 74k through UPI. The police examined CCTVs of the area and arrested a youth named Tohid Raza, a resident of Khajrana area from the ground near Star Square. He allegedly informed them that he along with his accomplice Imdadullah had robbed the youth. Rs 35k in cash and a gold chain was recovered from Tohid and began a search for his accomplice to recover a mobile phone and the remaining money.