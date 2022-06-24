Indore: 13-yr-old city girl takes CA exam

Krishna Akhilesh Gupta |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City girl, Krishna Akhilesh Gupta (13) appeared for the Chartered Accountant examination on Friday, making the city proud. “I have always aimed to appear in the CA examination and further I wish to appear in the UPSC examination as I want to become an IFS officer, and serve my country ,”said Krishna.

Her uncle Vivek Gupta informed Free Press that she cleared the 5th grade examination when she was just 5 years old. Further she completed her 12th grade when she was just 12 years old and enrolled herself for CA examination. Krishna said that she was always motivated by her father and inculcated a sense of seriousness towards studies. It was her father who motivated her to achieve whatever she aspired to, and even guided her. She said, “My father was my biggest strength and I am going to work hard to achieve a determined goal to make him proud.”

Her uncle said, “She was a bright kid since childhood and has always been sincere with studies. She was going to enroll for the examination the same year she passed her 12th grade but unfortunately during the pandemic, she lost her father. This was shocking enough for a kid who admired her father greatly, and hence she lost her hope and inspiration for studies.” He said that it was difficult for her to cope with the sudden demise of her father, but the girl converted her remorse into her strength.