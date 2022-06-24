Indore: TI shoots lady constable, self to death at Police Control Room

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman shot his colleague lady constable and then shot himself to death in Police Control Room at Regal Square on Friday afternoon.

According to the information, the incident took place on Friday at noon. The police inspector Hakam Singh Panwar took out his service revolver from the police control room. He first shot the lady constable who somehow escaped the place and later shot self to death. He died on the spot while the injured lady officer was rushed to a city hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

According to the sources, the reason for the incident is unknown. However, claims have been made that the incident took place after an altercation. The senior police officials reached the spot to inspect the crime scene and launched an investigation.

Senior police officials said that Panwar died on the spot, The matter is under investigation and the situation would be clear only after the investigation.