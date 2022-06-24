e-Paper Get App

Indore: TI shoots lady constable, self to death at Police Control Room

He first shot the lady constable who somehow escaped the place and later shot himself to death. He died on the spot while the injured lady officer was rushed to a city hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman shot his colleague lady constable and then shot himself to death in Police Control Room at Regal Square on Friday afternoon.

According to the information, the incident took place on Friday at noon. The police inspector Hakam Singh Panwar took out his service revolver from the police control room. He first shot the lady constable who somehow escaped the place and later shot self to death. He died on the spot while the injured lady officer was rushed to a city hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

According to the sources, the reason for the incident is unknown. However, claims have been made that the incident took place after an altercation. The senior police officials reached the spot to inspect the crime scene and launched an investigation.

Senior police officials said that Panwar died on the spot, The matter is under investigation and the situation would be clear only after the investigation.

Read Also
Bhopal: Make elected representatives sign ‘child protection’ affidavits, says MPCPCR
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: TI shoots lady constable, self to death at Police Control Room

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised, Congress alleges SFI involvement

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised, Congress alleges SFI involvement

Ranji Trophy final: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar propel Madhya Pradesh on the verge of...

Ranji Trophy final: Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar propel Madhya Pradesh on the verge of...

Maharashtra political crisis: His own son is MP and my son should do nothing? Uddhav Thackeray slams...

Maharashtra political crisis: His own son is MP and my son should do nothing? Uddhav Thackeray slams...

Indian Air Force begins selection process under Agnipath scheme

Indian Air Force begins selection process under Agnipath scheme