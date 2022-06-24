Bhopal: Make elected representatives sign ‘child protection’ affidavits, says MPCPCR

Representative Image | Voices of Youth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) wants that all persons who get elected in the ongoing panchayat and urban civic body elections should be asked to file an affidavit stating that they would protect the rights of children in their areas.

MPCPCR member Brajesh Chauhan has made a recommendation to this effect in a letter written to all district collectors.

The letter said that the results of the ongoing polls would be declared shortly. The winners in these polls would be representatives of their respective wards, villages, cities, Janpads or districts.

“While handing over their Certificate of Election to the elected candidates, the collectors should make them sign an affidavit. The affidavit should say that they would take the responsibility of ensuring that the children living in their area get basic facilities, have access to an education and their rights are protected,” Chauhan recommended.

The Commission has also attached a draft of the proposed affidavit with its letter. Chauhan told the Free Press that MPCPCR is the first child commission in the country to take such an initiative.

“The rights of the children cannot be protected without the involvement of the community. Elected representatives are the faces of the community. So, we want them to commit that they would take care of the children of their areas,” Chauhan said.

He said that the affidavit will make the elected representatives realise that their responsibilities are not limited to providing civic amenities to the residents but also include protecting the interests of the children, who are future voters.

Chauhan said that they had approached the State Election Commission with the request. However, the election body said that it is bound by the Constitution and cannot make signing an affidavit a condition for granting the Certificate of Election.

“The Election Commission suggested that we could make a request to this effect to the district collectors, who are returning officers for the elections,” Chauhan said.