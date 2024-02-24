Indore: 1,238 Youth Came Forward To Set-Up Industries In 96 Villages | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,238 youths came forward to set up industries in 96 villages of the district. These are those villages which do not have any unit so far.

This was informed in a one-day workshop organised on Friday in the District Panchayat Depalpur auditorium to provide guidance to young men and women who wish to establish industries in those villages which are still without industries. 1,238 youths come forward to set up industries in 96 villages of Depalpur area. The work of imparting training to young men and women willing to set up industry is going on.

The workshop was inaugurated by SS Mandloi, general manager (GM) of District Trade and Industry Centre. He discussed the schemes of all departments like Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana, Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self-Employment Scheme, Sant Ravidas Self-Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Rural Street Vendor Scheme, Prime Minister Swanidhi Yojana, National Livestock Mission Udyam Mitra, PMFME etc. The problems of beneficiaries were heard and solved through one-to-one question-answer sessions by officials of various departments.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Depalpur ML Verma, Lead District Bank Manager (LDM) Sunil Dhaka, NRLM Himanshu Shukla, Dr NH Mane from Animal Husbandry Department, Anil Mandloi from Horticulture Department, Manager District Trade and Industry Centre Swapnil Garg and Assistant Manager Aditya Mohan Gupta were present.