Indore: 1,100 schools and anganwadis connected to power in a month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Barwarni-based officials of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company have completed a challenging task of providing electricity to 1,100 schools and anganwadis in the month of January by running a special campaign.

This was a first-of-its-kind campaign to give permanent electricity connections in such large numbers to government premises in a month.

‘A historic feat’

‘After making a list at the block level and fixing the daily target, a campaign was launched to give connections to anganwadis and schools in January. While giving the connections, the presence of anganwadi workers, supervisors and school principals was ensured so that there should be no inconvenience while doing the work on campuses. We were able to provide electricity to 675 anganwadis and 425 schools as company officials worked day in and day out. The administration, women and child development and school education departments, besides the tribal welfare department, provided full support to the initiative of the West Discom,’ says Santosh Patil, superintending engineer at Barwani.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:24 PM IST