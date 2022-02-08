e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

Bhopal-Indore train to be cancelled on Thursday

According to official information, due to five hours of mega-block, the operation of train No. 19324 Bhopal-Mhow Intercity will be cancelled on Thursday.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the mega-block taken between Jabdi-Parbati on the Ujjain-Bhopal section for engineering, traction and machine-related works, the operation of the Bhopal-Mhow Intercity train will be cancelled for Thursday.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:49 PM IST
